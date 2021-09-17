15-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Hit And Run

A 15-year-old girl was charged with murder for allegedly killing a jogger in a hit and run incident in Washington state back in July.

The girl who remains unidentified due to being a minor at the time allegedly meant to bump Washington resident Gregory More with her car to “scare him” and killed him as she struck him, according to the Kent Reporter. She was charged for second-degree murder as a juvenile, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Man Gets Run Over By Car Twice, Minutes Apart With Fatal Hit-And-Run, Video Shows)

The girl took her godmother’s 2004 Toyota Camry, a friend of hers took her mom’s car Sunday morning, and the pair spotted Moore jogging during a drive, the Kent Reporter noted. “I’m going to scare him, I’m going to bump him,” the suspect reportedly told another girl who was in the car with her when hitting Moore. Once she hit him and killed him, both drivers fled the scene, according to the Kent Reporter.

Moore’s body was found after his wife reported him missing when he did not come back from his morning run. His shoes were missing and there were shards of headlight lenses near his body, the Seattle Times reported. The autopsy report stated that Moore received a major fracture to the skull and brush burns on his calves from the bumper of the car that hit him, according to the Seattle Times.

When returning home, the suspect told her godmother that someone had hit her car with a bat to cover up the damage and said that she did not drive it, according to the Kent Reporter.

However, a family member of the girl told the godmother that she was allegedly involved in a hit and run. The godmother also saw a picture of her car on the news and called the girl’s father, according to the Kent Reporter.

After seeing her car on the news, the godmother reportedly went to the sheriff’s SeaTac precinct to report that her car may have been involved in Moore’s death. Detectives inspected the car and the damage to the car matched up with Moore’s injuries, Seattle Times reported.

The girl reportedly confessed to her father that she hit Moore. Her father then turned her into SeaTac police on Sept. 9, the outlet reported.

“Because she was 15 at the time of the incident, she is not subject to automatic adult court jurisdiction,” said Casey McNerthney, spokesman for the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, in a Sept. 14 email. “Any decision to transfer this matter to adult court would be up to a juvenile court judge. Given the facts of this investigation and the circumstances of this case, the law does not support transferring this case to adult court. Fifteen year olds accused of murder are presumed to be subject to juvenile court jurisdiction.”