Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze Gets Massive Contract Extension

Liberty football coach Hugh Freeze has reportedly agreed to a big extension.

According to ESPN, Freeze has agreed to a new deal with the Flames, and he will average more than $4 million annually through the 2028 season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

News from @ClowESPN: #Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to receive a new contract at the school through 2028, per sources. Will be paid an average of more than $4 million per season. Freeze is 25-10 at Liberty. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 24, 2021

The former Ole Miss coach has turned the Flames into one of the best G5 programs in the country.

Honestly, you just have to be happy for Freeze. He was run out of Oxford in humiliating fashion and it looked like his career might be over forever.

Then, the Flames took a chance on him and he’s done an outstanding job these past few years.

Not only does he have Liberty winning at an impressive level, but he’s more or less completely rehabbed his image after an embarrassing exit from Ole Miss.

Now, he’s getting a massive chunk of money to remain with the Flames through the 2028 season. He’s made one hell of a comeback.

If he manages to take the next step with Liberty, he could eventually find himself back in the P5. At this point, I wouldn’t rule it out.