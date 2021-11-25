Members Of Congress Spend Thanksgiving Serving Food To US Troops In South Korea, Then Head To Taiwan

A bipartisan group of five members of Congress served food to U.S. troops stationed in South Korea on Thanksgiving and then headed to Taiwan, defying orders from China.

Members on the House Veterans Affairs Committee, including Chairman and Democratic California Rep. Mark Takano, Democratic Texas Rep. Colin Allred, Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, Democratic California Rep. Sara Jacobs and Democratic Michigan Rep. Elissa Slotkin, served lunch to troops stationed in South Korea and threw a football around with them.

“Happy Thanksgiving from South Korea – Enjoyed serving our troops today!!” Mace tweeted Thursday. “Many of our soldiers haven’t been able to visit home or have their families visit them since the start of COVID. Incredibly important to give our men and women in uniform a heartfelt thanks.” (RELATED: ‘Strategically Poised To Hold The House’ — Pelosi Sends Note To Dems Saying They Are ‘Preparing For Victory One Year Out’)

Happy Thanksgiving from South Korea – Enjoyed serving our troops today!! Many of our soldiers haven’t been able to visit home or have their families visit them since the start of COVID. Incredibly important to give our men and women in uniform a heartfelt thanks. 🇺🇸 🦃 pic.twitter.com/zuCqEjIQGb — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 25, 2021

“Happy Thanksgiving! This year, Chairman (Mark Takano), (Rep. Colin Allred), (Rep. Nancy Mace), (Rep. Sara Jacobs), and (Rep. Elissa Slotkin) served Thanksgiving lunch — and threw the football around — to our servicemembers and their families stationed in South Korea,” the House Veterans Affairs Committee Democrats wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Happy Thanksgiving! This year, Chairman @RepMarkTakano, @RepColinAllred, @RepNancyMace, @RepSaraJacobs, and @RepSlotkin served Thanksgiving lunch — and threw the football around — to our servicemembers and their families stationed in South Korea. pic.twitter.com/4Xzk5wjeMd — House Veterans’ Affairs (@VetAffairsDems) November 25, 2021

After, the lawmakers headed to Taiwan, despite warnings from China. Slotkin said her office “received a blunt message” from the Chinese Embassy, telling her to call off the trip. Slotkin said the auto industry’s largest supplier of microchips is in Taiwan and that they will be focusing on supply chain issues while there. (RELATED: Is The Presidential Turkey Pardon Constitutional? Legal Experts And PETA Weigh In)

After celebrating Thanksgiving with U.S. troops in Korea, I just touched down in Taiwan. After stops in Japan and Korea, it’ll be good to connect with leaders here to discuss a whole host of economic and national security issues. (1/3) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) November 25, 2021

But just as with other stops, we’re here to learn about the region and reaffirm the U.S. commitment to our hosts, the Taiwanese. I’m looking forward to an informative trip. (3/3) — Rep. Elissa Slotkin (@RepSlotkin) November 25, 2021

The U.S. does not officially recognize Taiwan and does not have an embassy there.