Dave Chappelle Makes A Deal With Those Against His Alma Matter Naming A Theater After Him

Dave Chappelle made a deal on instagram with those against his high school alma matter naming a theater after him following the backlash over his Netflix special “The Closer.”

“The Duke Ellington School is a glorious institution,” the legendary comedian explained in a post on Instagram Friday about the Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Washington, D.C. (RELATED: ‘Gender Is A Fact’: They’re Not Going To Be Happy With Dave Chappelle’s Latest Bit On Trans Culture)

Chappelle said it was at the school’s theater that he found “a context to explore” his creativity and that it prepared him “to undertake this noble and difficult profession.”

“It was a fine institution before any of its current occupants got there,” the 48-year-old comedian wrote. “God willing, it will be a fine institution long after their tenure is done. My only intent is to insure Duke Ellington the opportunity to train its artists, unfettered.” (RELATED: ‘No One Can Be Woke Enough’: Dave Chappelle And Joe Rogan Rip ‘Woke Ideology,’ Defend Elon Musk)

“Having the theater named after me is a great honor,” he added. “Although, that was not my idea, aim or desire. At the request of our beloved school’s founder, Peggy Cooper Cafritz, I accepted. In April, I intend to honor that request.”

“If you object to my receiving that honor, I urge to donate to the school, noting your objection,” Chappelle continued. “If you are in favor of the theater being named, ‘Chappelle,’ I urge you to donate to the school, noting your approval.”

The “Chappelle’s Show” star said whichever opinion receives the highest amount of money will win. He explained that, if by April, “those against the ‘Chappelle’ theater exceed the donations of those who are neutral or in favor of the theater being named ‘Chappelle,'” he will step aside.

However, if those in favor donate more, then he said he “will happily attend the naming ceremony.”

And for those who don’t “care enough to donate” then “please, shut the fuck up, forever,” he said.

On Tuesday, Chappelle reportedly made a surprise visit to the school where he took the stage to cheers and boos. Politico reported that one kid called him a “bigot” and he responded by telling the student that he didn’t believe they “could make one of the decisions” he has to make on a “given day.”

“I’m better than every instrumentalist, artist, no matter what art you do in this school, right now, I’m better than all of you,” he reportedly replied to another kid who took a shot at him. “I’m sure that will change. I’m sure you’ll be household names soon.”

The superstar comedian made headlines following an outcry over his comments about the LGBTQ community in his latest stand-up show. In response, he said his special is about “corporate interests” and what he “can say” and “cannot say.”