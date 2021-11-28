‘Why Can’t The Left Just Be Normal’: Meghan McCain Slams Idea Of Harris And Buttigieg Ticket In 2024

Meghan McCain slammed the idea being floated of Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg teaming up to run in 2024.

“What even is this?” the former co-host of “The View” tweeted Saturday to her hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘Dragged’: Meghan McCain Blasts ‘Every Single Person In Biden Administration’ Over Fall Of Kabul)

“Why can’t the left just be normal – and grounded in some semblance of reality?” she added.

What even is this? Why can’t the left just be normal – and grounded in some semblance of reality? https://t.co/VPpGwhbfYw — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 28, 2021

McCain’s post included a retweet of a post from the Twitter account for the home of Columbia University’s School of International and Public Affairs. (RELATED: ‘I’m Just Going To Rip The Band-Aid Off’: Meghan McCain Announces She’s Leaving ‘The View’)

“Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg could agree to run together in 2024 if Biden does not run again, giving the Democratic Party a very strong ticket that would seem like a natural continuation of Biden’s first term, writes @LincolnMitchell,” the Columbia tweet read. The post included an opinion piece in CNN titled, “Harris and Buttigieg could be allies instead of rivals.”

The piece suggested that Buttigieg ran an “impressive” presidential campaign in 2020 and Harris would be the Democrats pick to lead the party, should President Joe Biden decide not to run again.

There is no word as of late whether Biden is interested in seeking a second-term amid plummeting poll numbers regarding his approval rating, which sits at 38 percent, according to a USA Today poll.

Those same polls show the vice president’s approval numbers sitting at 28 percent. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3.1%, according to report.