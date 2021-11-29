Jill Biden Unveils Pandemic-Themed White House Christmas Decorations, ‘Gifts From The Heart’

Jill Biden got everyone’s attention when she unveiled the 2021 pandemic-themed White House Christmas decorations, called “Gifts from the Heart,” Monday.

The first lady showed off this year’s theme which is inspired by “small acts of kindness and experiences that lifted our spirits this year and throughout the pandemic,” the White House noted.

The Christmas trees in the State Dining room are decorated with small framed photos of past first families, including the Carters, Obamas, Bushes, Reagans and the Trumps. Other photos consisted of Biden family photos, the White House pool report noted. Also in that room stockings with the Bidens’ grandkids’ names on them were hung by the fireplace. (RELATED: Jill Biden Defends Education Doctorate: ‘One Of The Things I’m Most Proud Of’)

The Gold Star Tree is adorned with gold stars dedicated to the men and women of our nation’s military who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country, the pool report shared. (RELATED: Melania Trump Claps Back At Christmas Decoration Critics: ‘I Think They Look Fantastic’)

The Blue Room tree is decorated with peace doves and contains the names of the states on white ribbons. The states are in alphabetical order, starting from the top, the report added.

The Biden’s official Christmas card was on display and contains a remembrance for those who lost their lives to COVID, the report noted.

In the East Room trees are decorated with “cards the president and first lady have received over the past year. There are also large thank you cards featuring messages from FLOTUS and POTUS standing in the corners,” according to the pool report.

The White House pastry staff created a replica of the building in gingerbread along with eight other buildings this year honoring front line workers and first responders. Those include a grocery store, school, post office, warehouse, hospital, fire station, police station and gas station, the White House shared.

The East Colonnade is decorated with iridescent doves and shooting stars with wreaths that adorn the doorways.