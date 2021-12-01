Watch A Special Look At Bradley Cooper’s New Movie ‘Nightmare Alley’

Bradley Cooper’s new movie “Nightmare Alley” looks awesome.
The plot of the film with Bradley Cooper, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A carnival con man meets a psychiatrist who’s even more dangerous than he is.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
A special behind-the-scenes look at the highly anticipated movie was released Wednesday, and I can promise it’ll only elevate expectations.
Give it a watch below.
I can’t even begin to tell you all how hyped I am for “Nightmare Alley” with Cooper and Cate Blanchett. I think it looks awesome.
It takes a lot for me to get hyped about a movie these days. I’m a bit of a snob when it comes to cinema, but “Nightmare Alley” looks like it’s going to be legit.
Plus, the cast is absolutely loaded with talent. Cooper and Blanchett are both grade-A talents in Hollywood, and now they’re teaming up for a very sinister and dark film.
If that doesn’t make you interested, you probably don’t know great cinema when you see it.
You can catch “Nightmare Alley” starting Dec. 17. I’ll 100% be seeing it the first chance I get!