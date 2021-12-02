Evander Kane Appears To Point A Gun At His Wife, He Claims It Was From A Photoshoot

Evander Kane appeared to point a weapon at his estranged wife Anna in a video making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @expertbetnet, Kane appeared to point a gun at Anna in a post she shared on social media, and she captioned it, "POINTING A LOADED GUN AT ME Psycho Path."

However, the NHL star is spinning a very different tale and is claiming that the video is from a photoshoot more than a year and a half ago, according to TMZ.

“She posted videos, taken intentionally out of context, from a professional photo shoot both parties participated in back in 2020. Her conduct, unfortunately, is consistent with her prior actions throughout this [divorce] case. Each time, we hope it will be the last. Each time, we strive to keep the peace and put the best foot forward. Each time, Evander is exonerated and Ms. Kane’s allegations are unsubstantiated,” Kane’s attorneys told TMZ.

Obviously, it’s going to be pretty damn hard to get to the truth here as the only two people who likely know are Kane and his wife, who is currently in the process of divorcing him.

However, this is a really bad video for him when it comes to PR. He got in major trouble with the NHL over an alleged fake vaccine card and has faced allegations from Anna of betting on his own games, which the NHL found no proof of.

Hopefully, these two figure out their issues because the last thing either wants is more problems in the public eye.