Watch A Special Clip From The Upcoming ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘I Want To Be Him’

A special clip from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode has hit the internet.

“I Want to Be Him” airs Sunday night on the Paramount Network, and millions of fans can’t wait to see what happens. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Stuns With Major Reveal About Jamie And Garrett In ‘Under A Blanket Of Red’)

Judging from the clip released early, it looks like Kayce will be helping Rainwater catch some horse thieves. Give it a watch below.

It looks like we’re in for a wild time as Rainwater and Kayce join forces to catch whoever is responsible for stealing these horses.

While it’s a surprising alliance, it’s not the most shocking. Let’s remember that Rainwater doesn’t inherently view Kayce as hostile and he loves Monica and Tate.

In season two, he sent Mo to help bring Tate back.

The question will likely be how long an alliance between the two can last because, inevitably, the Duttons and Rainwater have to do battle.

However, in the short term, it looks like they’re going to be on the same side, at least on this issue.

We’ll find out Sunday night on the Paramount Network! Sound off in the comments with your theories.