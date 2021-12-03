Deion Sanders Has Instagram Model Brittany Renner Address His Players About Dealing With Women Online

Deion Sanders pulled off an all-time insane move involving his Jackson State players.

Sanders brought in Instagram model (my polite description) Brittany Renner to lecture his players on dealing with women on social media. As much as this sounds like a joke, I can promise you that it’s not. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s my responsibility as a Coach to prepare my young men for any and everything on the field and off. I brought in @bundleofbrittany to educate them on how the game is played between man & woman at their age & stage. The message may not be for everybody but trust me it’s for somebody. #CoachPrime @gojsutigersfb,” Sanders captioned the video of Renner addressing his team.

Watch the insane video below. It’s jarring to say the least.

What the hell is Deion Sanders doing? What went through his mind before he signed off on this little speech happening for his players?

Renner shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near a football locker room or any other gathering of young men and athletes.

Let’s not forget that she had a child with NBA star PJ Washington, who is many years her junior, before splitting and leaving.

Is that the woman you want addressing young men about proper online behavior and interactions with women?

I don’t think so. This woman literally had an Instagram post while at JSU about needing to “hide your sons” because she was there.

If there’s one kind of person you shouldn’t allow within 1,000 yards of young men who are athletes, it’s people like Renner. I don’t know what Sanders was thinking, but this was a massive mistake.