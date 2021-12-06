Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Kenny Pickett And Aidan Hutchinson Announced As Heisman Finalists

The four Heisman finalists have been announced.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett and Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson will be the four young men in New York for the ceremony. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

First and foremost, congratulations to all four men for making it to New York for the Heisman ceremony. All four are outstanding players, and it’s always great to see a defensive player in the mix.

There’s no doubt at all that the voters got it right when they chose these four stars.

Having said that, Bryce Young is going to win the Heisman, and I’m not sure it’s going to be close. He absolutely obliterated Georgia in the SEC title game.

I told EVERYONE Nick Saban and Alabama were going to surprise Georgia. Foolishly, very few people listened. Well, I kept the receipts and Nick Saban is still the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/Ton4qyVefH — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 6, 2021

All we heard all season long was how unstoppable Georgia’s defense was. They were supposed to be the greatest ever! Then, they got on the field with Bryce Young and they looked like a joke.

It was one of the dominating performances in recent memory, and it sealed up his Heisman victory.

No matter what, we’ll find out this Saturday who will take home the trophy!