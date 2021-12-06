Country Superstar John Rich Says He ‘Doesn’t Know How Anyone Can Live’ In Los Angeles ‘At This Point’ After Spate Of Brazen Crimes

Superstar John Rich said he “doesn’t know how anyone can live” in Los Angeles amid a series of brazen crimes in the city.

“When you disarm law-abiding citizens, and turn loose the violent criminals, you get current day Los Angeles,” the 47-year-old country singer tweeted Monday to his hundreds of thousands of followers. (RELATED: ‘Big And Rich’ Singer John Rich Says He Won’t Require Customers To Wear Masks At His Restaurant)

“I don’t know how anyone can live there at this point,” he added. “And yes, there are a lot of good people stuck in LA.” (RELATED: Country Star Says Others In The Industry Are Being ‘Muzzled’ When Expressing ‘Anger’ Over ‘Targeting Of Conservatives’)

The “Save The Horse” hitmaker’s post included a retweet of an article from the Los Angeles Times under a headline that read, “Brutal, brazen crimes shake L.A., leaving city at a crossroads.”

The piece included crimes like smash-and-grab burglaries by large groups of people at pricey departments stores, home invasion robberies in higher-end neighbor hoods and criminals following victims home then robbing them on the doorsteps.

Property crime in 2021 is up 2.6% over the same period from 2020 through Nov 27, but is down 6.6% from 2019, according to LAPD data, the outlet reported. Car theft is up 53% from 2019, according to the outlet.