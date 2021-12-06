Top Official For Major City Resigns Over Reports Of Anti-Semitic Comments

Philadelphia Commerce Director Michael Rashid resigned Sunday after coming under fire for allegedly making anti-Semitic comments and verbally abusing staff.

Reports show several Facebook posts Rashid made, containing inflammatory comments about religion and other anti-Semitic remarks. More details emerged in late November about Rashid’s alleged conduct towards black women who worked in the commerce department, Phillyvoice reported.

Senior department officials and staffers have abruptly left throughout 2021, alleging Rashid in promoting a toxic work environment, Phillyvoice reported. Others alleged Rashid of making anti-Semitic comments, such as describing “Schindler’s List”, an Academy Award winning film about the Holocaust, as “Jewish propaganda,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer. (RELATED: Archdiocese Of Philadelphia Orders Priests Not To Give Catholics Vaccine Exemptions)



In several social media posts, the former commerce director seemed to condone shooting police officers who are considered racist as well as an unconfirmed quote connected to Malcom X classifying Jewish neighborhoods as “Jew Town,” Phillyvoice reported.

Today, I accepted the resignation of Commerce Director Michael Rashid. My full statement: https://t.co/ZG775Y3IFt — Jim #VaxUpPhilly Kenney (@PhillyMayor) December 5, 2021

“Today I offered, and Mayor Kenney accepted, my resignation as Director of Commerce. My continued service would serve as a distraction from the work of the Department, which is far too important to the City and region,” Rashid’s statement read, according to CBS Philly.

“I also have had the opportunity to speak with leaders of the Jewish community in Philadelphia and apologize for my previous comments which were inappropriate and insensitive. I look forward to future engagement with the community going forward.”

Rashid previously served on President Barack Obama’s National Council on Minority Health and Health Disparities and carries experience as a former health care executive, Phillyvoice reported.