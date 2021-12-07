REPORT: Canada Won’t Allow Unvaccinated NBA Players To Enter The Country Starting In 2022

Unvaccinated NBA players will reportedly be banned from Canada.

According to Shams Charania, Canada will ban any NBA player who is not fully vaccinated from entering the country starting January 15. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That means any player who hasn’t gotten the vaccine will be staying home back in America.

Sources: Beginning Jan. 15, any NBA player who is not fully vaccinated will be unable to enter Canada to play games in Toronto. Canadian government will require all individuals entering Canada to be fully vaccinated. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 7, 2021

I find it hard to believe that this decision from the Canadian government is necessary. There are plenty of unvaccinated athletes in America, and we haven’t seen mass postponements are cancellations.

I’m not sure why things would necessarily be different north of the border, but I guess it doesn’t matter much at this point.

I spoke with NBA player Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) about his decision to not get the vaccine, the lies being spread about him and why he proudly stands for the national anthem. One of the most thoughtful and intelligent people I’ve ever interviewed. https://t.co/wTR8Jbv9fU — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 21, 2021

The Canadians have made their call, and NBA players who aren’t vaccinated won’t be able to play against the Raptors.

All things considered, being able to stay home instead of traveling up to Toronto during winter for a single game might not be the worst thing that ever happens to some of these players.

“I don’t think there’s a reasonable, scientific, legal or moral grounds to have a mandate of that degree…Science was not the initial factor in creating these mandates.” NBA star Jonathan Isaac speaks out against unvaccinated Americans being fired. pic.twitter.com/udn31Fs3Io — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 21, 2021

At the end of the day, they’re all adults and they have to make decisions for themselves. If Canada doesn’t want NBA stars competing in the country because of their vaccination status, then that’s on the Canadian government.