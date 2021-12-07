‘You Can’t Guilt Me Forever’: Megyn Kelly Says Masks Feel Like ‘Biden’s Hand’ Is Over Her Mouth

Megyn Kelly said she can’t be “guilt[ed]” forever into wearing a mask and said doing so feels like President Joe “Biden’s hand” is over her mouth.

During a Monday interview on the Sirius XM radio “The Megyn Kelly Show” podcast, the host talked to New York Times reporter David Leonhardt about the vaccine mandate and wearing masks for almost two years.

“I will say, I think we are now at the point where it is unreasonable to tell the rest of us that we have to live a certain way or we have to do a certain thing,” Kelly said. “We did our part. It’s been 18 months. We’re Americans. We have freedom in our spirits. We’re not built this way.” (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

“Couldn’t we do away with the masks and increase testing,” she added, as she asked her guest, who said people who say masking is no big deal are wrong and shared the “downside” of “masking” for some kids. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

It comes at the 1:08:53 minute mark.

WATCH:

“I just don’t think masks are necessarily the answer,” Kelly continued. “I just think they’re so intrusive.”

The former Fox News host said she is one of those people who loathes wearing them and although she hasn’t done it yet, she’s “toying” with some “civil” disobedience because she’s over wearing the face coverings.

“I stayed out of the sun for 30 years so that I could have relatively decent skin by the time I was 51, and I have it, and I don’t feel the need hide it behind a disgusting mask that can cause outbreaks,” Kelly shared. “My skin looks better without that damn mask on. I don’t want to hide behind it. I also just find it annoying, it hurts the back of my ears after a while and I don’t like that. And I really hate seeing it on my kids.”

“Another thing I hate about it is I feel like it’s wearing a Democratic virtue signal,” she added. “It has morphed into a political symbol and one that I don’t support… I almost feel like I have Joe Biden’s hand over my mouth. It’s something I don’t want. He’s making me have it.”

“I do want to say, ‘Get your hand off my face, I did what you wanted me to do for almost two years, and now I want to move on,'” Kelly continued. “‘I can’t….you can’t guilt me forever with a do your part.’ I did and so did America.”