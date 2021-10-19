‘I’m So Sick Of This Bullsh*t’: Megyn Kelly Slams Biden, Fauci Over Vaccine And Mask Mandates

Megyn Kelly slammed President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci over vaccine and mask mandates and said she’s “sick of this bullshit.”

During Kelly’s “The Megyn Kelly Show” Tuesday on Sirius XM radio, the host talked about how ESPN’s Allison Williams left the network over the company’s vaccine mandate and called out Fauci’s comments on whether Americans can get together for the holidays. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Left ‘Son’s School’ After Boys Were Asked Weekly If They’re ‘Still Sure’ They Were Boys)

“It’s down to Fauci like ‘hmm, I’ll decide whether you have Christmas, I’ll decide whether you have Thanksgiving,'” the former Fox News host shared with her guest Eric Bolling. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’)

It comes at the 11 minute mark.

WATCH:

“No, you won’t, you won’t decide,” she exclaimed. “We’ll decide for ourselves. We don’t need you to tell us whether we should gather with our family over Christmas.”

“I’m so sick of this bullshit,” Kelly continued. “These federal bureaucrats thinking that they can control our every move.”

Kelly then pivoted to mask mandates for kids.

“They’ve already got their hand over my kids mouths all day long at school with these unnecessary masks,” Megyn shared. “Which the CDC’s own study shows do nothing to stop the spread of COVID in children in the school setting. A reality they won’t acknowledge.”

“In the meantime, the Biden administration continues to flaunt its own mandates on all of us, ” Kelly said. “The president and Mrs. Biden were in a restaurant in D.C. just last weekend where you do have to have a mask on inside at the restaurant.”

“This stupid ass rule where you have to have it on your face while you walk in, you walk to your table, ” she added. “You can take it off at your table. The virus magically knows to stay just at your table and to not jump to the people passing through leaving the restaurant or going to the bathroom. It’s ridiculous.”

“But hey it’s his team that’s forcing these things on us,” Kelly continued. “If I got to do it, so does he. But as it turns out, no, he didn’t do it and neither did Mrs. Biden they were walking out of the restaurant in the plain view of everybody and they weren’t wearing masks.”

The host said what the president “flauting” the rules showed even he “knows it’s bull, even he knows this is all theater.”