Megyn Kelly Defends Piers Morgan, Says ‘In An Era Of Free Speech Being Stifled’ We ‘Need More’ Like Him, Not ‘Fewer’

Megyn Kelly defended Piers Morgan following reports the anchor was leaving “Good Morning Britain” after his response to Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

“I don’t know what happened w/ @piersmorgan at GMB,” Kelly tweeted Tuesday. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly: Meghan Markle ‘Covered Herself In Blood Diamonds’ While Claiming To Not Be Into The ‘Grandeur’ Of Being A Royal)

“What I do know is he [and] Susannah have been a brilliant team that took risks [and] became must-watch TV,” she added. “In an era of free speech being stifled everywhere, Piers fearlessly speaks his mind. We need more, not fewer like that in media.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

I don’t know what happened w/ @piersmorgan at GMB. What I do know is he & Susannah have been a brilliant team that took risks & became must-watch TV. In an era of free speech being stifled everywhere, Piers fearlessly speaks his mind. We need more, not fewer like that in media. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) March 9, 2021

Reports surfaced Tuesday that Morgan had decided it was a good time to “leave” the company, ITV, and his position as a “Good Morning Britain” co-host.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” ITV shared in a statement, according to BBC Scotland entertainment reporter David Farrell. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

BREAKING: Piers Morgan to leave Good Morning Britain ITV has announced pic.twitter.com/BHc1SbKP37 — David Farrell (@DavidJ_Farrell) March 9, 2021

During Tuesday’s show, Morgan’s co-host Alex Beresford brought up a past “personal relationship” the former anchor had with Markle. Morgan responded by storming off the set, Forbes reported. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

Critics called for ITV to fire Morgan for discrediting Markle’s accusations of racism and her suicidal thoughts, the report noted.