‘That is Some Weird S**t’: Pilot Captures Footage of ‘UFO Fleet’

A new video purportedly shows a small fleet of a dozen or more crafts flying in formation over the Pacific Ocean.

The video was reportedly filmed by the pilot of the plane, and the distant lights flicker, disappear, reappear and eventually fade above a cloud formation in the South China Sea.

A pilot claims he saw a fleet of #UFOs over the Pacific Ocean. The video was shot at around 39,000 feet. 🛸👽 The suspected #alien aircraft took the form of ‘weird’ rotating lights moving across the sky. 😳 What are your thoughts on the footage? 👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/N0I2WS2kYq — Chillz TV (@ChillzTV) December 7, 2021

Filmed on Nov. 24, the video generated traction online. A brief discussion between the pilot and co-pilot can be heard, with both agreeing the formation is something physical and airborne.

“I don’t know what that is,” one man can be heard saying. “That is some weird shit,” the other said. (RELATED: Pentagon Confirms Authenticity Of UFO Footage That Shows Flying Object Defying The Laws Of Physics)

Speculation ran amok online as debunkers rushed to disprove the video clip and ufologists circulated it to their peers. (RELATED: Six Things To Take Away From The Pentagon’s UFO Report)

That video of three rows of “UFO” lights in the South CHina Sea that looks a bit like flares is probably flares – because they actually look EXACTLY like flares. https://t.co/8CLcfOb6vc — Mick West (@MickWest) December 4, 2021

#ICYMI Here’s the @mufon case 119564 about mysterious lights taken on Nov. 24, 2021 over the South China sea. UFOs? Nope, most likely military flares as we exposed in this thread by @ChrisSPITZER7 (https://t.co/jLwTKNIGBk) and in this video by @MickWest: https://t.co/Kwig7oLgQn pic.twitter.com/qtSlvVj3bq — ufoofinterest.org (@ufoofinterest) December 4, 2021

1/2 IR flares imo. Each light last for 6″ or 7″, the first ones being released are lower than the last ones as expected, smoke is not always visible as seen with other flare videos and the 3 fighter jets are too small and far away to be visible. https://t.co/EecnEA6ihJ — Chris SPITZER (@ChrisSPITZER7) December 4, 2021

The Department of Defense announced the creation of a new division to investigate UFOs on Nov. 24.

