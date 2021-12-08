Editorial

REPORT: Former NFL Player Glenn Foster Dies After Being Arrested

Former NFL player Glenn Foster has died at the age of 31.

According to TMZ, Foster died Monday while in police custody in Alabama. NOLA.com reported that Foster was taken into custody at the Pickens County jail after “a high-speed police chase culminating in a crash.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Once Foster was in custody at the Pickens County jail, a fight allegedly started that resulted in the former New Orleans Saints player’s death, according to the same report.

NOLA.com also reported that there was “a desperate but futile effort to get medical help.”

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and bizarre situation. Men in their early 30s aren’t supposed to be dying, and they’re definitely not supposed to be dying in jails.

I have no doubt there will be tons of investigations into what happened and what might have sparked the fatal fight.

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and the public can learn the truth of Foster’s final moments.

It sounds like an incredibly tragic and unfortunate situation.