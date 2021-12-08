REPORT: Former NFL Player Glenn Foster Dies After Being Arrested

Former NFL player Glenn Foster has died at the age of 31.

According to TMZ, Foster died Monday while in police custody in Alabama. NOLA.com reported that Foster was taken into custody at the Pickens County jail after “a high-speed police chase culminating in a crash.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ex-Saints player Glenn Foster died in Alabama police custody after a high-speed chase culminating in a crash, a fight in jail involving another detainee and two guards, and a desperate but futile bid to get medical attention. | https://t.co/yrAUyOx1KY — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) December 7, 2021

Once Foster was in custody at the Pickens County jail, a fight allegedly started that resulted in the former New Orleans Saints player’s death, according to the same report.

NOLA.com also reported that there was “a desperate but futile effort to get medical help.”

Glenn Foster’s family fears he died as a result of delayed, potentially life-saving medical attention following a crash and a series of fights. Authorities at this point haven’t said exactly how he died in their custody. With @MikePerlstein of WWL-TV. https://t.co/ZSpLEPN3k9 — Ramon Antonio Vargas (@RVargasAdvocate) December 7, 2021

This is obviously an incredibly tragic and bizarre situation. Men in their early 30s aren’t supposed to be dying, and they’re definitely not supposed to be dying in jails.

I have no doubt there will be tons of investigations into what happened and what might have sparked the fatal fight.

Thank you to Illinois State @RepKamBuckner who played at @IlliniFootball with Glenn Foster for speaking with me about the passing of his friend. Interesting nugget…Buckner once lived in NOLA working with former mayor @MitchLandrieu on the NOPD consent decree during his admin pic.twitter.com/ftN6LS8Ft6 — JD Carrere WWL-TV (@jdcarrere) December 8, 2021

Hopefully, the authorities can get to the bottom of what happened and the public can learn the truth of Foster’s final moments.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of former Saint Glenn Foster 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2U7YnA8rTI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2021

It sounds like an incredibly tragic and unfortunate situation.