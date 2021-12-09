Pro Wrestlers Step Up To Help Waukesha Massacre Victims With $10,000 Plus Donation

Two former WWE professional wrestlers have stepped up in a big way to help the victims of the Waukesha massacre with a massive donation.

During the Blizzard Brawl 2021 Meet and Greet on Saturday, the “The Titan” Adam Scherr (formerly Braun Strauman in WWE) and EC3 [Michael Hunter Hutter] raised, then donated more than $10 thousand to the victims and families of the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre.

Thirty-nine-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. is suspected of plowing through dozens of people at the parade in late November that left six people dead and dozens more injured. (RELATED: Waukesha Suspect Charged With Homicide After 8-Year-Old Boy Dies From Injuries)

WATCH:

“It was the right thing to do,” Scherr told the Daily Caller Thursday. “Acts of kindness are becoming more and more forgotten, people are so worried about their selves and what they can get out of others. This was an opportunity to shine a light of hope on a very dark situation.”

“You have one opportunity at life and I want people to remember me not for my achievements and accomplishments but how I effected peoples lives that I encounter,” he added. (RELATED: ‘The Revolution Has Started’: BLM Activist Claims, Without Evidence, Wisconsin Attack Might Be Retribution For Rittenhouse Verdict)

“If we can gain one thing out of tragedy, it is that we find common purpose when we all come together as a community,” Hutter told the Daily Caller. “Hopefully the people of Waukesha know that the community that supports them extends beyond their city. It’s the whole country.”