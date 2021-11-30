Waukesha Parade Suspect Only Says One Word During Court Appearance

Darrell Brooks, the suspect who allegedly plowed his car into the Waukesha Christmas Parade, spoke for the first time since the alleged attack Tuesday during a virtual Milwaukee court conference.

The Waukesha Police Department arrested Brooks just hours after he allegedly drove his red SUV into the annual parade held in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Nov. 21, killing six people and injuring more than 60 others.

The suspect joined the virtual conference along with his lawyer and the court clerk, where he said a single word for the first time publicly since the crash, Fox News reported.

“Can you hear, Mr. Brooks?” the court clerk asked.

“Yes,” the suspect replied, according to the outlet.

This was the only word Brooks said during the conference, according to Fox News. The hearing was organized by his attorney, Joseph Domask, who requested to withdraw from the case because he had a high number of relationships with the incident’s victims.

The motion was granted by Judge Davis Feiss. Domask represented Brooks during his Nov. 5 court appearance for allegedly running over his ex-girlfriend with his vehicle in a gas station parking lot on Nov. 2, the outlet reported. Brooks faced charges of reckless endangerment, battery, domestic abuse, bail jumping and resisting arrest for the alleged attack.

The Milwaukee District attorney’s office said Brooks’ release from custody on $1,000 cash bail on Nov. 11 was “inappropriately low,” and are investigating the office’s decision that led to his release. (RELATED: ‘The Revolution Has Started’: BLM Activist Claims, Without Evidence, Wisconsin Attack Might Be Retribution For Rittenhouse Verdict)

The 39-year-old’s felony charges rose to six counts of first-degree intentional homicide after the death of 8-year-old Jackson Sparks, who succumbed to brain injuries caused by the SUV.

During his first court appearance on Nov. 21, Judge Kevin Costllo ordered for Brooks to be held in custody on $5 million bail, at the request of Waukesha district attorney Susan Opper.

Ring doorbell footage captured Brooks nearly 20 minutes after the crash. The homeowner, Daniel Rider, said he allowed Brooks to enter his home where he had a sandwich and was given a jacket. Rider witnessed police catching Brooks with demands for him to “put his hands in the air.”

Brooks’ criminal history dates back to 1999 when he was first arrested and convicted of aggravated battery with the intent of causing bodily harm, Fox News reported. He also has an outstanding warrant in Nevada for skipping bail for a sex crime charge.