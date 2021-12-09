‘The View’ Co-Hosts Say Clinton’s Read-Out Of 2016 Victory Speech That Never Happened Was ‘Historical,’ ‘So Brave’

Co-hosts of “The View” admired former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s reading of her planned 2016 victory speech during a Thursday segment.

Clinton held back tears on Wednesday as she read her would-be victory speech if she had won the 2016 presidential election against former President Donald Trump. The co-hosts of “The View” called the former presidential nominee’s reading “brave” and “historical.”

“I think it’s historical, so she’s doing it for MasterClass which is a paid app, but I hope this speech is available for little girls and little boys in schools,” co-host Ana Navarro said. “I hope it’s available in history books, I hope it’s available in the Smithsonian because there will be a woman president and that woman president is going to be standing on the shoulders of Hillary Clinton.”

“She was so brave, I thought she was so brave,” co-host Sunny Hostin said. “But, what I’ll tell you is it took me back to the twice impeached, former disgraced president’s speech. I mean, it was like an apocalypse when you listen to it.”

HILLARY CLINTON READS 2016 “VICTORY” SPEECH: In a class on resilience, Hillary Clinton read the presidential speech she would have given had she won and fought back tears while talking about telling her late mother that she became the first female president – the co-hosts react. pic.twitter.com/xOo9W2nQlS — The View (@TheView) December 9, 2021

“It was carnage and the stuff that he’s said, it was so disingenuous because he said things like… ‘For those who have not chosen to support me in the past… I’m reaching out to you now for your guidance and your help so that we can work together and unify our great country. We will see common ground, not hostility, partnership not conflict,'” she continued.

Co-host Joy Behar mentioned Clinton winning the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, then stated that the country would be in a better place if it was not for “that snake oil salesman.” She said she is angry with the Supreme Court, Trump supporters and unvaccinated people. (RELATED: ‘The View’ Hosts Melt Down Over Biden’s Reversal Of Trump-era Policy: ‘ He Did Break All Of His Campaign Promises’)

“I’m still not over it, and she won by what, 3 million votes?” Behar said. “She did win, and you know, to think where this country could be now if she had won and not that snake oil salesman that we got in this country. Four years of destructive behavior, it makes me sick.”

Behar said that Clinton’s numbers dropped after former FBI director James Comey’s investigations into her emails, saying that “these men are all out to get us.”

Co-host Sara Haines called the reading “an act of strength” and “personal growth” to overcome her loss. She said the words in the speech are “powerful.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said that the speech was an act of “resilience” and that it is an example for everyone on how to overcome past hardships.