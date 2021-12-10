In Bob Dole’s Final Thoughts On Death And Heaven, He Jokes He’ll Probably Be Back To Vote In Chicago

Former Republican Kansas Sen. Bob Dole joked in his final thoughts that he was excited to see whether he would be back to vote in Chicago after he died.

Dole’s daughter, Robin, read her father’s farewell letter Friday at his funeral in the Washington National Cathedral.

“As I make the final walk on my life’s journey I do so without fear because I know that I will again not be walking alone. I know that God will be walking with me. I also confess that I’m a bit curious to learn if I am correct in thinking that heaven will look a lot like Kansas and to see, like others who have gone before me, if I will still be able to vote in Chicago.”(RELATED: WWII Hero And Former US Senator Bob Dole Honored With Funeral At National Cathedral)

Dole passed away Sunday from lung cancer at the age of 98. He announced in February he would seek treatment for stage four lung cancer. Dole served as an Army lieutenant during the second World War and suffered near-fatal injuries while trying to carry a fellow soldier to safety, CNN reported. The injuries left Dole permanently disabled in his right arm, according to the outlet.

Dole went on to serve as a U.S. senator for 27 years. He served as Senate majority leader twice.