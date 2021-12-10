Chris Simms Laughably Thinks Taysom Hill Is A Better Option At Quarterback Than Tua Tagovailoa

Chris Simms recently had a hot take for the ages.

In a video tweeted by @ryancashh, Simms passionately argued that Taysom Hill was a better quarterback option than Miami passer Tua Tagovailoa, and he took a shot at the “idiots on Twitter” who need to “shut up.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch his strange and fired up rant below.

Chris Simms still thinks 31 year old Taysom Hill is better than Tua. Tough scene pic.twitter.com/1JUf9Btic3 — RYAN (@ryancashh) December 9, 2021

I hate to break it to Simms, who played quarterback in the NFL himself, but there is no reality where Taysom Hill, who couldn’t even win the starting job for the Saints, is a better option for a team than Tua.

Hill started one game this season at quarterback, and he threw four interceptions. Yes, the guy Chris Simms is arguing for got his shot in the spotlight and threw a blistering four picks.

Not only that, but Taysom Hill is also 31. Tua is 23. Players don’t really develop much more once they hit their late 20s and early 30s. That’s when most people hang it up.

When you’re 23, you have a ton of development still ahead of you. Based on that alone, you could argue that Tua is the better option for a team.

I have no idea how anyone, especially someone with a football background, could say with a straight face Taysom Hill is a better QB than Tua, but here we are. Tua is far from great, but I’d take him right now without a single question over Hill.

The Tua / DVP connection 🐬 (Via finscentral) pic.twitter.com/2QZA3DXlNO — Dolphin Nation (@Dolphin_Nation) December 8, 2021

It’d be the easiest call ever.