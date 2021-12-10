Rittenhouse Makes First Posts On Twitter Since Not Guilty Verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse made his first posts on Twitter since the jury’s not guilty verdict in November.

Rittenhouse said Friday via Twitter that Instagram had disabled his account again after originally reinstating it. The teenager was acquitted in November on all charges connected to the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and the injury of Gaige Grosskreutz on Aug. 25, 2020.

“Hey @instagram why did you disable my account again?!” Rittenhouse tweeted.

Hey @instgram why did you disable my account again?! — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) December 10, 2021

The other posts on his feed consist of retweets from the Kyle Rittenhouse Legal Fund. The account posted Monday that the 18-year-old had official Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter accounts.

“Yes and you can follow me on Facebook @ThisisKyleRittenhouse,” Rittenhouse replied in the tweet’s comment thread.

Yes and you can follow me on Facebook @ThisIsKyleRittenhouse — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) December 7, 2021

Instagram did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for comment.

Officials for Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced in December the reversal of a policy that suspended Rittenhouse’s social media accounts and blocked his name in a handful of search results. For over a year, searches for his name and links to donation pages for his legal representation resulted in blank pages. (RELATED: Kyle Rittenhouse Says ‘F**k LeBron James)

Meta said they will continue to remove posts celebrating the deaths of Rosenbaum and Huber, but will allow posts praising and supporting Rittenhouse.

“After the verdict in Kenosha we rolled back the restrictions we had in place that limited search results from returning content related to key terms including Kyle Rittenhouse,” a Meta spokesperson told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Facebook initially blocked searches for the teenager’s name right after the shootings in August, 2020. During the trial in early November 2021, Facebook continued to block searches for Rittenhouse by only informing the user that the platform found no results and a prompt to check spelling.

In his first Instagram post, Rittenhouse uploaded a video of himself with his service dog, Milo, who has assisted him through the PTSD he has suffered from since the incident in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the Daily Wire reported.

“Kyle’s best friend is his service dog, Milo,” the caption read. “Kyle and Milo first met on a cold, snowy day in January-they have been inseparable ever since. For nearly a year, Milo has been a source of unconditional love, strength and security for Kyle. This is the day they met.”