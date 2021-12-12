Alabama/Houston Game Ends In Complete Chaos, Cops Stop Cougars Player From Arguing With The Refs

Alabama beat Houston 83-82 Saturday night in one of the craziest games we’ve seen in a very long time.

On the final possession of the game, the Cougars thought Alabama committed goaltending, which would have given them the win.

Instead, no call was made and that's when all hell broke loose.

Instead, no call was made and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Goaltending or not ? No call is made, no review is made . Bama holds on 83-82 over Houston. pic.twitter.com/EeZPkl070x — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) December 12, 2021

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson allegedly attempted to stop officials from leaving the court and police seemed to intervene when Marcus Sasser was speaking with them.

Insane ending in Tuscaloosa

pic.twitter.com/KWx3QFGtin — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) December 12, 2021

In the video below from Joseph Duarte, you can see a cop appear to push Sasser back and away from the officials as they exit the court.

As Marcus Sasser pleads case to referee he is met by security pic.twitter.com/z9AUwwemMy — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) December 12, 2021

In my 29 years of life, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen something like this before. The cops had to stop a player from continuing to speak with the refs and a coach allegedly attempted to stop them from leaving!

This, my friends, is the definition of anarchy!

Man, Alabama just won 83-82 over Houston in a thriller and according to Karl Ravech, Kelvin Sampson grabbed one of the officials and initially refused to let him leave the court, demanding a review. JD Davison swatted away the ball. The no-call appears to be good on replay. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 12, 2021

I have no idea if there will be repercussions for this situation, but I’d imagine there will have to be something that comes down the pipeline.

You can’t have players trashing stuff and a coach getting into it with the refs as Sampson reportedly did and do nothing.

What an absolute unreal situation for everyone involved. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.