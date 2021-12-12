Editorial

Alabama/Houston Game Ends In Complete Chaos, Cops Stop Cougars Player From Arguing With The Refs

Alabama beat Houston 83-82 Saturday night in one of the craziest games we’ve seen in a very long time.

On the final possession of the game, the Cougars thought Alabama committed goaltending, which would have given them the win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Instead, no call was made and that’s when all hell broke loose.

Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson allegedly attempted to stop officials from leaving the court and police seemed to intervene when Marcus Sasser was speaking with them.

In the video below from Joseph Duarte, you can see a cop appear to push Sasser back and away from the officials as they exit the court.

In my 29 years of life, I’m not sure I’ve ever seen something like this before. The cops had to stop a player from continuing to speak with the refs and a coach allegedly attempted to stop them from leaving!

This, my friends, is the definition of anarchy!

I have no idea if there will be repercussions for this situation, but I’d imagine there will have to be something that comes down the pipeline.

You can’t have players trashing stuff and a coach getting into it with the refs as Sampson reportedly did and do nothing.

What an absolute unreal situation for everyone involved. Let us know your thoughts in the comments.