Editorial

La’el Collins Gets Ejected After Throwing A Punch Against Washington

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins got tossed Sunday during a 27-20 win over Washington.

During the massive win for Dallas, Collins thought it was a good idea to throw a punch at WTF defensive end Will Bradley-King, and the refs threw him the hell out of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his bonehead decision below.

I will never understand NFL players who throw punches at people wearing helmets. What’s the best case scenario?

You don’t break your hand when you connect? The worst case scenario is obvious. You break your hand and get ejected.

While Collins didn’t appear to get hurt due to the fact he barely connected, he still found himself thrown out of the game.

We all know what’s coming next, right? There’s 100% chance a fine is coming down the pipeline from Roger Goodell, and there’s no question he deserves it.

If you’re stupid enough to throw a punch in an NFL game, you deserve the punishment.

Let us know what you think of his moronic decision to throw a punch below.