La’el Collins Gets Ejected After Throwing A Punch Against Washington

Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman La’el Collins got tossed Sunday during a 27-20 win over Washington.

During the massive win for Dallas, Collins thought it was a good idea to throw a punch at WTF defensive end Will Bradley-King, and the refs threw him the hell out of the game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch his bonehead decision below.

#Cowboys La’el Collins was ejected earlier from the game for throwing a punch. pic.twitter.com/CzE1oRfX0f — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 12, 2021

I will never understand NFL players who throw punches at people wearing helmets. What’s the best case scenario?

You don’t break your hand when you connect? The worst case scenario is obvious. You break your hand and get ejected.

#Cowboys RT La’el Collins was ejected for going after Washington DE William Bradley-King. Collins and Ezekiel Elliott didn’t like the hit QB Dak Prescott took on this play. pic.twitter.com/qvJQnOl77m — ProFootballChase™️ (@pfootballchase) December 12, 2021

While Collins didn’t appear to get hurt due to the fact he barely connected, he still found himself thrown out of the game.

We all know what’s coming next, right? There’s 100% chance a fine is coming down the pipeline from Roger Goodell, and there’s no question he deserves it.

If you’re stupid enough to throw a punch in an NFL game, you deserve the punishment.

This is probably the first ejection I’m not upset about. Good for La’el Collins, standing up for Dak — Cowboys Nation (@CowboysNation) December 12, 2021

Let us know what you think of his moronic decision to throw a punch below.