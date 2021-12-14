Chiefs Put Receiver Josh Gordon On The COVID-19 List

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon is out because of COVID-19.

According to Nate Taylor, the talented receiver has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Chiefs have placed Josh Gordon on the COVID-19 list. Gordon did tested positive. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 13, 2021

Because Gordon is fully vaccinated, he will be allowed to return once he has two negative tests in a 24 hours apart.

Josh Gordon is fully vaccinated, per a source. He can return to the Chiefs after he has 2 negative tests 24 hours apart. https://t.co/Mq7oIANA9p — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) December 13, 2021

This is a tough break for Josh Gordon, and I think I speak for football fans everywhere when I say we’re all hoping he’s back to 100% sooner than later.

Hopefully, he’s not even experiencing any symptoms at all.

Players placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list today included Giants WR Kadarius Toney and Chiefs WR Josh Gordon. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 13, 2021

Gordon just scored his first TD since 2019 this past Sunday, and there’s no doubt everyone wants to see him continue to have success.

JOSH GORDON SCORES! 🙌 His first TD since the 2019 season. (via @chiefs)pic.twitter.com/1VRb4q07ni — ESPN (@espn) December 12, 2021

He’s had some serious struggles off the field, but finally seems to have managed to turn it around. Now, he’s been hit with COVID-19.

Again, it’s a tough break.

Josh Gordon TD as called by Mitch Holthus on @wolfkansascity KC 28 LV 0 pic.twitter.com/kSQHZJfktt — 610SportsKC (@610SportsKC) December 12, 2021

Let’s keep our fingers crossed he can produce two negative tests sooner than later!