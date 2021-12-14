Editorial

Chiefs Put Receiver Josh Gordon On The COVID-19 List

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Kansas City Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon is out because of COVID-19.

According to Nate Taylor, the talented receiver has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list after testing positive for the virus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Because Gordon is fully vaccinated, he will be allowed to return once he has two negative tests in a 24 hours apart.

This is a tough break for Josh Gordon, and I think I speak for football fans everywhere when I say we’re all hoping he’s back to 100% sooner than later.

Hopefully, he’s not even experiencing any symptoms at all.

Gordon just scored his first TD since 2019 this past Sunday, and there’s no doubt everyone wants to see him continue to have success.

He’s had some serious struggles off the field, but finally seems to have managed to turn it around. Now, he’s been hit with COVID-19.

Again, it’s a tough break.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed he can produce two negative tests sooner than later!