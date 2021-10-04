REPORT: Chiefs Receiver Josh Gordon Could Be Active For Week Five

It sounds like Kansas City Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon is ready to roll.

Gordonsigned with the Chiefs after his latest suspension because of issues with the league’s substance abuse policy, but it’s unknown when he’ll officially get in a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like it won’t be too much longer.

NFL informed suspended former All-Pro WR Josh Gordon that it is reinstating him, sources tell ESPN. Gordon is expected to be eligible to play as early as Week 4. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that fans shouldn’t be shocked to see Gordon active and on the field for the Chiefs this upcoming Sunday against Buffalo.

From @NFLGameDay: #Chiefs WR Josh Gordon has impressed enough in practice to give him a real chance to be active next week on Sunday night; Meanwhile, the #Titans will be without two of their top weapons today. pic.twitter.com/KWaoFT7MUC — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2021

As I’ve always said about Josh Gordon, I hope like hell he manages to find success in the NFL, but I’m not holding my breath.

He’s had so many issues with the league that I’ve lost track of how many times he’s been suspended.

Josh Gordon’s new agent @ZacHiller from @LAASportsEnt: “We are grateful that the NFL appreciates the work that Josh put in and now he has earned another opportunity to be part of this league. We are proud of Josh, and I know all the fans can’t wait to see him on Sundays.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2021

Now, he’s on the Chiefs and apparently impressing at a very high level in practice. If that’s the case, then he’ll be on the field this upcoming Sunday night.

Still, until he can prove that he can stay on the right track, then there’s no reason to believe this will be the time he finds success.

Time to get to work. 🎯 @Chiefs 🙏🏾 — Flash (@JOSH_GORDONXII) September 27, 2021

He needs to go out there and prove, and I hope he does.