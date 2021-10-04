Editorial

REPORT: Chiefs Receiver Josh Gordon Could Be Active For Week Five

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 03: Wide receiver Josh Gordon #19 of the Kansas City Chiefs walks off the field before taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 03, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like Kansas City Chiefs receiver Josh Gordon is ready to roll.

Gordonsigned with the Chiefs after his latest suspension because of issues with the league’s substance abuse policy, but it’s unknown when he’ll officially get in a game. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like it won’t be too much longer.

Ian Rapoport reported over the weekend that fans shouldn’t be shocked to see Gordon active and on the field for the Chiefs this upcoming Sunday against Buffalo.

As I’ve always said about Josh Gordon, I hope like hell he manages to find success in the NFL, but I’m not holding my breath.

He’s had so many issues with the league that I’ve lost track of how many times he’s been suspended.

Now, he’s on the Chiefs and apparently impressing at a very high level in practice. If that’s the case, then he’ll be on the field this upcoming Sunday night.

Still, until he can prove that he can stay on the right track, then there’s no reason to believe this will be the time he finds success.

He needs to go out there and prove, and I hope he does.