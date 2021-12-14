Nikki Haley Says Only A ‘Miracle’ Will Make Biden Stand Up To China, Russia

Former Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said Tuesday that only a “miracle” could lead to President Joe Biden’s harsher stance on the aggression from Russia and China.

Haley appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Fox News’ “America Report,” where she was asked by host Sandra Smith if Biden would “stand up and show Putin strength,” amid the growing fear over the possible Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“I mean, not unless a miracle happens. He hasn’t shown any strength since the entire time he’s been in the presidency,” Haley responded.

WATCH:

The former ambassador noted that during former President Donald Trump’s administration, on the other hand, the U.S. did “everything that showed strength,” including pushing back against the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, imposing economic sanctions against Russia, providing military support to Ukraine, and confronting China.

Haley then went on to characterize Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to amass troops on the Ukrainian border as “posturing,” which she said signaled his perception of “weakness from America.”

“And he’s going to keep pushing the envelope, and the very first request he’s going to have is we don’t want you to allow Ukraine into NATO and we don’t want any of NATO to do anything to Russia. We need to push back on that,” Haley added. (RELATED: Russia Makes List Of Demands For NATO Amid Threats Of Invading Ukraine)

Following Biden’s virtual meeting with Putin, reports circulated of his administration plans to advise Ukraine to cede land to Russia in order to avoid military invasion.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki, however, later called these reports “absolutely false.”