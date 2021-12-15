80s Actress Kelly Le Brock Says Fame ‘Just Caused’ Her ‘Trauma’ And Explains Why She Left It All To Live In ‘Wilderness’

Superstar actress Kelly Le Brock was in all the biggest movies in the 80s but said fame “just caused trauma” so, more than two decades ago, she left it all behind to live in the “wilderness.”

“Hollywood wasn’t a place where I wanted to raise my children,” the 61-year-old actress told Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. In the 1980s and 90s she was married and divorced to film producer Victor Drai and actor Steven Seagal.

“My divorce was very much in the press,” she added. “And I’m just not a Hollywood girl. Never have been. I never really liked the attention. I wanted to have dirt in my nails and be in the outdoors.” (RELATED: ‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Says Fans Are Supportive Of Her Transition To Porn)

“So I quit my career and moved to the wilderness where I lived with no television for 25 years,” Le Brock continued. “I did the best that I could as a single mom. I have three wonderful children. I could always go back to my career. I could never go back to my children.” (RELATED: Jessica Alba On What Other People Think About Her Body: ‘I Give Zero F*cks’)

The actress/model, who made the classic movie “Weird Science” a hit for generations, admitted that while some people can have a family and be in show business, she wasn’t one of them.

“But I already had the fame and was done with it,” “The Woman in Red” star said. “I became famous when I was very young and it didn’t do me a bit of good. It just caused trauma. Being famous is not for everybody.”

Le Brock said she always figured at some point she could go back to her career. Later in the interview, she said when the script came along for “Tomorrow’s Today,” that hits theaters Dec. 24, she couldn’t pass it up.

“I don’t care about doing movies anymore,” the actress shared. “There has to be something really special in the script for me to say yes. There was something special in this script.”