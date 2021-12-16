Kansas City Bar SoT Nukes Jackson Mahomes And His ‘Ego’ With Awesome Statement

A bar in Kansas City unloaded on Jackson Mahomes with an epic statement.

According to TMZ, Patrick Mahomes’ annoying and unbearable younger brother recently complained about the service he received SoT on social media, and the bar decided to wake up and choose violence with its response. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The bar wrote the following on its Facebook page:

Dear @jacksonmahomes We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them. We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small. We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business. We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego. We are sorry you didn’t reach out to us first before taking to social media, but then again that is an expectation we would have from a mature and rational person, not someone who pours water on fans and dances on the memorials of tragically lost people for TikTok clout. We have not been fortunate enough to be born into a much more talented and much more famous family but we would like to think that if we did have that much luck- we would use our influence in more responsible ways. We hope our apology finds you well

This is exactly how businesses should deal with morons like Jackson Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes might be a superstar athlete and a good guy, but his younger brother is a grade-A clown.

I never see him in the news for good reasons. He’s only in the news because he behaves like an absolute clown.

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

Well, someone finally decided they had enough of his nonsense, and they ordered a nuclear strike unlike anything we’ve seen recently.

Most businesses are terrified of upsetting people with large followings because they don’t want the backlash.

they were thirsty https://t.co/Ibz6UUECSw — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) September 20, 2021

Who cares if you piss off an influencer. Newsflash, most of them are terrible people and the general public doesn’t like them anyways.

Trust me, I know a lot of people with large followings. One, they’re mostly frauds and two, less than 20% of them are genuinely good people.

Jackson Mahomes was seen here dancing on the Sean Taylor “21” logo which was chained off to begin with. This should infuriate everyone, this is disgraceful. pic.twitter.com/7puweqqOuM — Owen Kidd (@OKiddVT) October 17, 2021

Don’t kiss the ring. Get locked, cocked and ready to rock with your response if you’re a business they come at. Order a nuclear response and don’t hesitate to do it.

Props to SoT for not giving into Jackson Mahomes nonsense. It’s about damn time someone put that fool in his place.