Patrick Mahomes Discusses His Brother Jackson Throwing Water On Baltimore Fans

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t overly happy with his younger brother Jackson.

Jackson Mahomes, who is a TikTok star, went mega-viral this past Sunday night when he stupidly poured water on heckling Ravens fans following the Chiefs losing to Baltimore. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Jackson Mahomes helps a rowdy Ravens fan hydrate after a crushing Chiefs loss (via ig: Bobbysworld88) pic.twitter.com/blJGztZhW0 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 20, 2021

Mahomes addressed the situation Wednesday and made it clear there is some stuff you simply can’t do, according to Rob Collins.

The Super Bowl champion also claimed there were words exchanged that weren’t seen on the video.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he told his brother Jackson there are some things we don’t want to do regarding throwing water on Baltimore fans. Mahomes says there were things said to him and Brittany not seen on the video. #ChiefsKingdom — Rob Collins (@RCFOX4KC) September 22, 2021

Obviously, Patrick Mahomes isn’t going to publicly shred his own family member and he shouldn’t. However, if I was in his shoes, I’d go ballistic behind closed doors.

Jackson Mahomes was behaving like an idiot and he’s now forced his brother to get dragged into the situation.

they were thirsty https://t.co/Ibz6UUECSw — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) September 20, 2021

If there’s one thing you don’t want to be as the family member of a star athlete, it’s a distraction in the media.

Thanks to Jackson’s stupidity, that’s exactly what he’s become. It’s simply unacceptable, and I have no doubt his star QB brother privately made that clear to him.

Jackson Mahomes in his room tonight making his daily Tik Tok pic.twitter.com/HLhuzRegIZ — Chet Ubetcha (@CrystalPicks) September 20, 2021

Believe it or not, it’s not difficult to not pour water on people. Just don’t do it!