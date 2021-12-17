Report: Olivia Munn Gives Birth To Her First Child With John Mulaney

Life-changing news has surfaced that superstar Olivia Munn reportedly has already given birth to her first child with John Mulaney.

The 41-year-old actress and superstar comedian reportedly welcomed a little boy to the world the day before Thanksgiving on Nov. 24, sources with knowledge shared with TMZ in a piece published Friday. (RELATED: Olivia Munn Sheds A Little Light On Aaron Rodgers’ Family Drama – ‘Long Overdue’)

The “Office Christmas Party” star reportedly gave birth in Los Angeles months after the 39-year-old comedian finally confirmed reports that the couple were expecting their first child.

Revealed: Olivia Munn quietly welcomed baby boy with John Mulaney in LA just before Thanksgiving https://t.co/FjFdLtlWDe — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) December 17, 2021

In September, the “Saturday Night Live” writer announced on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that it had been a year full of ups and downs. He then shared when he and Munn met and how they were “having a baby together.” (RELATED: REPORT: Comedian John Mulaney Enters Rehab For Cocaine, Alcohol Abuse)

WATCH:

Mulaney was previously married to to Anna Marie Tendler from 2014 until 2021 when reports surfaced the two had split. The actor filed for divorce in July. Munn was previously romantically linked to celebrities such as Aaron Rodgers, Justin Timberlake, Chris Pine, Matthew Morrison and Joel Kinnaman.

Congratulations!