Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Names Model Katrina Scott Rookie Of The Year

Model Katrina Scott is still celebrating after it was announced that the mom was picked as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Rookie of the Year.

“Katrina Scott is officially the #SISwim21 Rookie of the Year!” the magazine captioned its post on Instagram Friday. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“We’re still not over this!” a second post from SI Swimsuit reads. “Role model, mother, entrepreneur and now ROOKIE OF THE YEAR! @katrinascott you are everything.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The co-founder of the global fitness brand, Tone It Up, and the New York Times best-selling author reacted to the news and said she was “beyond speechless.”

“It’s been such a transformation year— the biggest thing that I’ve learned is that when you surround yourself with people who believe in you, encourage you with kindness, respect you, communicate with love and tenderness, and just want to see you genuinely happy… then you all rise and succeed together,” Scott’s post on social media reads. “The love goes around.”

“I am so excited for all the new chapters SI is entering too … literally the hardest working group of women and it’s just the beginning!” she added. “Thank you for believing in me when I doubted myself the most… you took me under your wing and gave me the courage to fly.”

Scott is in solid company with that Rookie of the Year title. Other supermodels who have scored the honor include Kate Upton, Josephine Skriver, Barbara Palvin and many more.

Katrina got everyone’s attention when she walked the annual SI Swim Show in July and shared that she was undergoing IVF treatments, People magazine noted.

“I walked the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway with my @si_swimsuit family and I just kept thinking… I hope to represent all the women out there who feel like it’s too late for them… IT’S NEVER TOO LATE! ” Scott captioned her post at the time. “I hope to represent all the moms… you are remarkable and so strong. I hope to represent the women yearning to grow their family… who may have experienced loss (my 3 angels), and all my IVF warriors who are holding onto every month praying for their family.”

“I hope to represent the women who have had the hardest year of their life,” she added. “And show that there’s still light and to keep your head high and your heart open. I hope to represent the women who don’t see their body type in the media (AA, cellulite, curves, and beyond!). And I hope to rep the small town girls (NH baby!). Most of all… I hope to represent YOU. I hope I made you feel proud walking this runway!”