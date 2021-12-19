Watch The Sinister Preview For The New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘No Kindness For The Coward’

The new episode of “Yellowstone” looks incredibly dark.

The eighth episode of season four, “No Kindness for the Coward,” airs tonight on the Paramount Network, and it looks like it’s going to be awesome. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Throws Fans A Major Curveball With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’)

Not only does it look awesome, but is John Dutton going to be involved in a hostage rescue? Fire it up below, and let’s find out!

With only three episodes remaining in season four, it’s time for some bodies to start dropping, and I think it’s clear as day that’s exactly what’s going to happen.

Will a major character die tonight? It’s impossible to say right now, but if one does, my money is on Jamie.

What does @Yellowstone star @colehauser think about all the revenge fans will see from Rip in season four? I thought I’d stop in and ask him. Turns out, he’s pretty damn excited for the violence to unfold. pic.twitter.com/aLOAvMAlFg — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 4, 2021

Ever since Jamie sided with his biological father over the Duttons and John entered the governors race, it would seem like Jamie’s living on borrowed time.

I hoped he’d do the right thing, but it appears that ship has sailed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Now, it’s time for the Duttons to get some revenge for the attack that was carried out against them. If that doesn’t get you fired up, you’re probably not a real fan of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowstone (@yellowstone)

Make sure to tune in tonight on the Paramount Network to watch it all go down. I can’t wait to see what happens in “No Kindness for the Coward.”