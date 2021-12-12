REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Throws Fans A Major Curveball With ‘Keep The Wolves Close’

“Yellowstone” was absolutely outstanding Sunday night.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

Coming into “Keep the Wolves Close,” I expected things to get crazy, and my expectations were met as the Duttons continue to fight for survival. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone’ Is Amazing In The Latest Episode ‘I Want To Be Him’)

Let’s just go ahead and jump right into the biggest storyline of the night, and that’s the fact we might soon be calling John Dutton the Governor of Montana.

When the Governor paid him a visit to suggest Jamie replace her, it was clear that John would never allow that to happen.

After all, Jamie’s loyalties remain very unknown at this time. Is he loyal to Kayce, John and the ranch as so many of us want to believe or is he loyal to his biological father Garrett?

It looks like it’s the latter, and that’s bad news for everyone involved. In order for John to protect his family and the ranch, he must now pursue the office to stop his adopted son from taking it.

Naturally, Beth is all for it and it’s hard to be against it. As Governor of Montana, John will have all the power in the world to protect the ranch forever, which is exactly Beth’s point.

This was a storyline I never saw coming, but here we are. Also, having Jamie stand with John and Beth was so savage! It was probably enough to push him over the edge. The war is here.

Elsewhere, Kayce is enjoying life off the ranch with Monica, and it’s been great seeing him work with Mo to hunt down the stolen cattle.

It was also awesome to see John invite Rip to stay in his house. Damn, it feels like things are coming full circle.

Jimmy is also crushing it in Texas, and is getting a shade handsy with some cattle! If you haven’t already seen the episode, you’ll know exactly what I’m talking about once you see it.

He’s also apparently starting to find a new female interest. As a fan of the show, I’m here for it. It’s time for Jimmy to move on.

All the way around, it was another great episode and the stakes have never been higher. We’re talking about the Duttons running the entire state. I can’t wait to see where we go from here as the season winds down, but I’m excited!