Tampa Bay Buccaneers Receiver Chris Godwin Has A Torn ACL, Is Done For The Season

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin has taken his last snaps of 2021.

Godwin suffered an injury Sunday night during the team’s loss to the Saints, and fans now know the severity of the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Head coach Bruce Arians announced Monday that he suffered an ACL tear and he’s not going to play again for the rest of the season.

This is an absolutely brutal blow for the Buccaneers as we near the start of the playoffs in a few weeks.

The Bucs just lost to the Saints 9-0, couldn’t do anything on offense and one of their top players is now out for the year.

When it rains, it pours and it’s absolutely dumping all over the Bucs right now.

The good news for the Bucs is that as long as Brady is under center, they have a solid opportunity to win.

We’ve watched Brady win time and time again without being surrounded by elite talent, and losing one receiver shouldn’t doom their postseason hopes.

Still, it’s a brutal gut punch for a team that desperately needs some good news.