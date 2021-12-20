Two Of The Most Famous Rappers Teamed Up With Patriots Owner Robert Kraft To Give Away Half Million Dollars Worth Of Toys

Rappers Meek Mill and Jay-Z teamed up with Patriots owner Robert Kraft to make Christmas a little more special for kids in Philadelphia with a massive toy giveaway.

“Took them blessings and put on for my peoples in a major way,” Meek Mill, the 34-year-old Philly born rapper, captioned his post on Instagram about the giveaway which donated $500,000 worth of gifts to kids.

“Blessings,” he added. The rapper, born Robert Williams, post also included several pictures from the event held in South Philadelphia Sunday. One showed an overhead shot of thousands of people in lines that wrapped around the building. At the event, kids scored things like laptops, bikes, coats and more. (RELATED: Meek Mill Brought Down The House At The 76ers Game Last Night [VIDEO])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill)

Mill told NBC 10 Philadelphia that it felt great helping people. The video was posted on YouTube here.

WATCH:

“I feel like if you can help, help,” the superstar rapper explained. “We’ve been doing this for a while in our community.” (RELATED: Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip At A Houston’s Location In Atlanta)

The “Sharing Locations” hitmaker’s massive giveway for the kids was possible thanks to the help of teamed up friends like owner of the New England Patriots, Seventy-Sixers partner and Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, and the superstar’s managers at Roc Nation, founded by the “Empire State of the Mind” hitmaker, Philadelphia ABC 6 News reported.

The superstar also planned to donate another $30,000 to the local chapter of Twelve Days of Christmas — a volunteer group that helps give supplies to families in need during the holiday season, TMZ noted.