Buffalo Bills Receiver Cole Beasley Gets Put On The NFL’s COVID-19 List

Nov 15, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley (11) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley is out because of COVID-19.

The Bills announced Tuesday afternoon that the team’s talented receiver has been placed on the league’s COVID-19 list. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Due to the fact Cole Beasley is unvaccinated – which he has made no secret – he will be out for 10 days, according to Ian Rapoport.

First and foremost, I hope Beasley is feeling fine, doesn’t have any symptoms and is back to 100% sooner than later.

If you have any other reaction to hearing someone has COVID-19, you should seek help.

That leads me to my second point. Beasley has been the most outspoken critic, other than maybe Aaron Rodgers, when it comes to the league’s COVID-19 protocols and the vaccine.

He made it clear he thought the situation was being handled poorly. You can bet the house idiots will celebrate the fact he tested positive after choosing to not get vaccinated.

People are idiots online and they often don’t stop to think before hitting send on their latest hot take on social media. Looks, it’s already starting!

I hope he gets well soon and people exercise some common sense before mocking him on Twitter. Of course, it’s the internet, and common sense is in very short supply.