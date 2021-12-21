Buffalo Bills Receiver Cole Beasley Gets Put On The NFL’s COVID-19 List

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley is out because of COVID-19.

The Bills announced Tuesday afternoon that the team's talented receiver has been placed on the league's COVID-19 list.

We’ve placed WR Cole Beasley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. OL Evin Ksiezarczyk has been signed to the practice squad. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/LNkrLyqAZx — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 21, 2021

Due to the fact Cole Beasley is unvaccinated – which he has made no secret – he will be out for 10 days, according to Ian Rapoport.

The #Bills placed WR Cole Beasley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Beasley is unvaccinated and out 10 days if he has tested positive (fixed for clarity). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2021

Cole Beasley did in fact test positive. He’s out 10 days. https://t.co/A682LKYEZk — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 21, 2021

First and foremost, I hope Beasley is feeling fine, doesn’t have any symptoms and is back to 100% sooner than later.

If you have any other reaction to hearing someone has COVID-19, you should seek help.

Bills’ WR Cole Beasley has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

That leads me to my second point. Beasley has been the most outspoken critic, other than maybe Aaron Rodgers, when it comes to the league’s COVID-19 protocols and the vaccine.

He made it clear he thought the situation was being handled poorly. You can bet the house idiots will celebrate the fact he tested positive after choosing to not get vaccinated.

People are idiots online and they often don’t stop to think before hitting send on their latest hot take on social media. Looks, it’s already starting!

Cole Beasley when needle- pic.twitter.com/xN5q81DECL — Terry McLaur1n Forever❄️🎄 (@r3dz0n3f0r3v3r) December 21, 2021

I hope he gets well soon and people exercise some common sense before mocking him on Twitter. Of course, it’s the internet, and common sense is in very short supply.