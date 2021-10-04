Editorial

Cole Beasley Responds To Buffalo Fans Heckling Him For Being Unvaccinated, Says It Only Happens At Home Games

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 03: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Buffalo Bills star Cole Beasley sounds a bit disappointed with the fans.

According to TMZ, Bills fans heckled the NFL veteran this past Sunday for being unvaccinated. Beasley hasn’t gotten vaccinated and has been an outspoken critic of the league’s coronavirus vaccine rules. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The wide receiver tweeted Monday, “Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go?”

Beasley followed that tweet up with another claiming fans right behind the bench are “talking shi*t” about him not being vaccinated.

Honestly, you’re a bit of a loser if you’re at an NFL game dogging someone over their vaccination status.

As a vaccinated individual, it makes no sense to me to care about the decisions of others.

The conversation about vaccines in this country has gone completely off the rails and the fact Cole Beasley is being heckled by his own fans is proof of that fact.

What happened to leaving people alone who weren’t bothering you?

Beasley has made his choice, he’s accepted it and he’s moving forward. Why any fan would waste time heckling him is beyond me. His job is to catch footballs. Outside of that, fans shouldn’t give a damn.