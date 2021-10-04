Cole Beasley Responds To Buffalo Fans Heckling Him For Being Unvaccinated, Says It Only Happens At Home Games

Buffalo Bills star Cole Beasley sounds a bit disappointed with the fans.

According to TMZ, Bills fans heckled the NFL veteran this past Sunday for being unvaccinated. Beasley hasn't gotten vaccinated and has been an outspoken critic of the league's coronavirus vaccine rules.

The wide receiver tweeted Monday, “Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go?”

Only place I get boo’d is at our home stadium. Then some of the same people want me to take pictures and sign autographs. I thought bills fans were the best in the world? Where’d they go? If the vaccine works then why do vaxxed people need to be protected from unvaxxed? #letemin — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) October 4, 2021

Beasley followed that tweet up with another claiming fans right behind the bench are “talking shi*t” about him not being vaccinated.

Some are. Then I got some right behind the bench yelling at me to get vaccinated and talking shit. https://t.co/OrlO3AToSX — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) October 4, 2021

Honestly, you’re a bit of a loser if you’re at an NFL game dogging someone over their vaccination status.

As a vaccinated individual, it makes no sense to me to care about the decisions of others.

I don’t care if a person is vaccinated. It makes no impact on my life. I’ll drink beer, watch football and be friends with good people, whether they’re vaccinated or not. The unvaccinated aren’t second class citizens and shouldn’t be treated as such. pic.twitter.com/29QXC60Cv1 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 29, 2021

The conversation about vaccines in this country has gone completely off the rails and the fact Cole Beasley is being heckled by his own fans is proof of that fact.

What happened to leaving people alone who weren’t bothering you?

I’d be annoyed to my man took time to sign stuff after the game n as he drives away ppl talk crap about being gettin vax, talking crazy n shit when there’s kids in the car — Jonathan Feliciano (@MongoFeliciano) October 4, 2021

Beasley has made his choice, he’s accepted it and he’s moving forward. Why any fan would waste time heckling him is beyond me. His job is to catch footballs. Outside of that, fans shouldn’t give a damn.