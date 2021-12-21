Jennifer Garner Shines In Pretty Green Satin Dress At The White House

Jennifer Garner definitely shined in a pretty satin dress during her appearance at the White House for the filming of a PBS holiday special.
“Hosting ‘In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season’ for @pbs— alongside my friend, @flotus— was an absolute honor,” the 49-year-old actress captioned her Tuesday post on Instagram. (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Most Head-Turning Models On Instagram)
“Filled with holiday favorites from our most beloved artists, tonight’s special will add meaning to your holiday season, I promise,” she added. “#WhiteHouseConcertPBS (Tonight! 12/21, 8/7C!)” (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Stunned Fans On Instagram)
The superstar actress’ post included a great snap of her in a sleeveless little green number that went down to her knees.
View this post on Instagram
She completed the festive look with loose hair, a black belt with a silver bow and black and silver high heels.
To say she looked perfect for the holidays would be a serious understatement.
The “Peppermint” star often wows at various events. Check out some pictures of those great dresses she’s posted on her social media account.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The “Alias” star’s looks on the red carpet are memorable too. Check out some of her other unforgettable moments here.