Jennifer Garner Almost Walked Away From ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ If It Wasn’t For Matthew McConaughey

Jennifer Garner has revealed that she might’ve walked away from her role in “Dallas Buyers Club” if it wasn’t for Matthew McConaughey.

The 48-year-old actress made the comments during her appearance on “Tell Me More with Kelly Corrigan,” the clip was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Ben Affleck Breaks Silence For First Time Since Entering Rehab)

“So I took it, and that was why,” Garner shared. “Because it was time for me to go back to work.” (RELATED: Report: Jennifer Garner Says She’s Slowing ‘Things Down’ With New Beau)

WATCH:

“This movie shot so fast there was never a 10-minute break,” the “Peppermint” star added, while she explained the environment on the set was challenging because it was shot in 21 days due to McConaughey and Jared Leto’s severe weight loss for their roles. So, there was no time to step away and pump breast milk for her child.

Garner continued, “My boobs were freaking out. It was bedtime, and we were doing some scene that was supposed to be light, and I started crying and I was like, ‘I have to quit. I have to go home and be with my kids. I just can’t do this anymore.'”

The “Alias” star went on to explain how it was the “Interstellar” star who came up to her and asked what’s going on and made things right.

“And sweet Matthew McConaughey pulled me aside and said, ‘What is going on with you?'” Garner shared as she appeared to get emotional recalling how he got the crew to take a break.

“And from then on, whenever I needed to, I would give him a high sign and I would go take care of it,” she added. “He said, ‘You can do both. You’ve got it. You can do it.'”

The superstar actress continued, “How much do I love that guy? I know, a lot.”