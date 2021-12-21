Former Ohio State Quarterback Jack Miller Transfers To Florida

Florida’s football team picked up a huge addition Tuesday.

Former Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller, who was a highly-recruited four star passer coming out of high school, announced on his Twitter that he’s taking talents to Gainesville to play for Billy Napier. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For those keeping track at home, Miller is now the second OSU quarterback to dip from Columbus with C.J. Stroud cemented as the starting starting quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Phenom Quinn Ewers transferred to Texas. When your start is a Heisman finalist with multiple years of eligibility, it’s time to find a new place!

Miller saw very limited reps this season for the Buckeyes and only threw for 101 yards during his time in Columbus. So, it’s not like he was out there setting records or lighting up the scoreboard.

Not at all, but that’s okay. He’s a young guy and only a freshman.

There’s a reason he was so highly-recruited out of high school, and it’s not because he couldn’t make the necessary throws!

Plus, with Napier taking over the program, there’s no such thing as having too many options at quarterback. At the very least, Miller adds another option to the QB room.

Today is a solid day to be a fan of the Gators! That much is for sure.