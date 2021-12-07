Ryan Day Says He Was Surprised Quarterback Quinn Ewers Decided To Transfer

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day didn’t expect Quinn Ewers to leave the program.

The young phenom and former five star recruit is leaving Columbus after spending a semester with the team and not seeing the field as C.J. Stroud dominated the competition. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ohio State Gets Hit With Bad Quarterback News. Should Fans Start Panicking? https://t.co/xamew7eZau — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 6, 2021

With no path in front of him to earn playing time, Ewers has decided it’s best for him to find a different program. Day’s reaction? He apparently didn’t see it coming.

Sources: Top-ranked 2021 quarterback Quinn Ewers has informed Ohio State that he’s entering the transfer portal. Texas, Texas A&M and Texas Tech are among the considerations for his next stop. https://t.co/SLZdtGIyNp — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 3, 2021

According to Joey Kaufman, Day touched on the subject of Ewers transferring and said, “It caught me a little bit for sure off guard.”

Ryan Day on if he was surprised by Quinn Ewers transferring from Ohio State: “It caught me a little bit for sure off guard.” — Joey Kaufman (@joeyrkaufman) December 5, 2021

I’m not exactly sure why Day was surprised. Ewers is one of the best quarterback recruits of the past two decades and he wants to play.

That can’t happen as long as Stroud, who is a Heisman finalist, is in Columbus and dominating.

Day is a smart guy and he had to know that Ewers wouldn’t wait forever for his shot to get on the field. He took a look at the season Stroud put together and decided to bounce.

How can you blame him? Again, he’s behind a Heisman finalist on the depth chart. You don’t get reps sitting behind a Heisman finalist.

The good news for OSU is that they never rebuild. They just reload and it won’t be any different with Ewers leaving. Trust me when I say the Buckeyes will be just fine.