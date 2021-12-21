REPORT: Jeff Fisher Interviews For The ETSU Job

Former NFL head coach Jeff Fisher is reportedly interested in taking a college job.

According to USA Today, the former head coach of the Rams has interviewed for the head coach opening at East Tennessee State University. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Buccaneers are an FCS program.

Jeff Fisher is looking to get back on the sidelines. https://t.co/ZRzHbryr4B — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) December 20, 2021

It feels like Fisher has been tied to multiple college jobs over the years. Ever since he left the NFL, there always seem to be colleges interested in his services.

ETSU is just the latest one to be tied to his name.

Ex-NFL coach & USC alum Jeff Fisher is in mix for USC’s coaching position, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. On Monday, former USC QB Carson Palmer said candidates include Penn State’s James Franklin, Iowa State’s Matt Campbell, Cincinnati’s Luke FIckell & Steelers coach Mike Tomlin — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) October 25, 2021

Would Jeff Fisher be a good college coach? I have no idea. As Urban Meyer showed the entire world, coaching in the NFL and coaching in college are two very different beasts.

Fisher was a mediocre NFL coach at the end of the day and while his name could be big for recruiting, I’m not sold that he would be a dominant FCS coach.

I have deleted an earlier tweet for the sake of clarity and accuracy. Here, former NFL coach Jeff Fisher tweets a photo of him flying to Bozeman. He has expressed interest in becoming Montana State’s next head coach. #MSUBobcatsFB https://t.co/d0zYqq9xuB — Colton Pool (@CPoolReporter) January 31, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see if Fisher lands the gig, but there’s no doubt he could bring some massive attention to ETSU if he’s hired.