Virginia Man Wins $1 Million Playing The Lottery After Previously Winning $100,000

One man in Virginia is incredibly lucky.

According to WTKR, Alvin Copeland won $1 million playing Cash4Life, and it’s not the first time that he’s cashed in for a ton of money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Previously, he won $100,000 back in 2002 playing the Virginia lottery.

#Suffolk man becomes millionaire in @VirginiaLottery game nearly 20 years after winning big https://t.co/QLGUWy7neB pic.twitter.com/l2PvOdEk3W — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) December 20, 2021

I don’t know why, but I’ve always loved stories about people who win a ton of money playing the lottery on multiple occasions.

Your odds of getting rich playing the lottery are insanely low. I mean, they’re astronomically low. There’s a reason some people call the lottery a tax on stupid people.

Yet, Copeland didn’t just win once. He managed to win twice!

I don’t even know what I would do if I won the lottery twice. Granted, it’s not something I really have to think about because I would never spend money on a lottery ticket.

As a working class guy who has had to scrape and claw for everything I have in life, I don’t exactly have extra money floating around for lottery tickets.

Props to Copeland for getting his money. You just love to see it!