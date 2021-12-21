Virginia Man Wins $1 Million Playing The Lottery After Previously Winning $100,000

One man in Virginia is incredibly lucky.
According to WTKR, Alvin Copeland won $1 million playing Cash4Life, and it’s not the first time that he’s cashed in for a ton of money. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Previously, he won $100,000 back in 2002 playing the Virginia lottery.
#Suffolk man becomes millionaire in @VirginiaLottery game nearly 20 years after winning big
— WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) December 20, 2021
I don’t know why, but I’ve always loved stories about people who win a ton of money playing the lottery on multiple occasions.
Your odds of getting rich playing the lottery are insanely low. I mean, they’re astronomically low. There’s a reason some people call the lottery a tax on stupid people.
Yet, Copeland didn’t just win once. He managed to win twice!

— Virginia Lottery (@VirginiaLottery) December 20, 2021
I don’t even know what I would do if I won the lottery twice. Granted, it’s not something I really have to think about because I would never spend money on a lottery ticket.
As a working class guy who has had to scrape and claw for everything I have in life, I don’t exactly have extra money floating around for lottery tickets.
Props to Copeland for getting his money. You just love to see it!