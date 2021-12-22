REPORT: Leonard Fournette Expected To Miss The Rest Of The Regular Season With A Hamstring Injury

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is expected to miss multiple games.

Fournette suffered a hamstring injury this past Sunday night against the Saints, and fans now know the severity of the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Leonard Fournette, Chris Godwin and Mike Evans will all not return to tonight’s game vs. the Saints. (via @AdamSchefter) pic.twitter.com/Yr2K58y3IC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2021

According to Adam Schefter, the talented running back is “likely” headed for injured reserve, which would mean his regular season is over.

There is a high probability Fournette would be ready to roll for the playoffs.

Buccaneers now are “likely” to place RB Leonard Fournette on injured reserve with the hamstring injury that left him on crutches Sunday night, per a league source. He then would miss rest of regular season. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Leonard Fournette is expected to be return for the playoffs, per source. Buccaneers placed wide receiver Chris Godwin and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor on the Reserve/Injured list today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

The hits just keep coming for the Buccaneers, and they don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. The team already lost Chris Godwin for the season and Fournette is now down for the rest of the regular season.

When it rains, it pours, and it’s raining all over the Bucs roster. It’s been a brutal 72 hours for the team.

Leonard Fournette is expected to miss the rest of the regular season due to a hamstring injury, a source told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/Y6D6Sds8dF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 22, 2021

In order to help the roster’s RB depth, the team has reportedly signed Le’Veon Bell. I guess Bell’s dream of boxing Jake Paul will have to wait for at least a few weeks.

With Leonard Fournette injured Sunday night, the #Bucs need reinforcements and Le’Veon Bell — the three-time Pro Bowl pick cut by the #Ravens last month — is set to join a contender. https://t.co/4g6JdAvb0W — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 21, 2021

Now, should fans be panicking? Probably not. As long as Tom Brady is under center, you will always have a chance. Is the roster starting to look thin? Yes, but never bet against Brady. That’s one lesson we’ve all learned over the years.