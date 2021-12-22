Editorial

REPORT: Leonard Fournette Expected To Miss The Rest Of The Regular Season With A Hamstring Injury

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 19: Leonard Fournette #7 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks to teammates on the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the New Orleans Saints at Raymond James Stadium on December 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette is expected to miss multiple games.

Fournette suffered a hamstring injury this past Sunday night against the Saints, and fans now know the severity of the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Adam Schefter, the talented running back is “likely” headed for injured reserve, which would mean his regular season is over.

There is a high probability Fournette would be ready to roll for the playoffs.

The hits just keep coming for the Buccaneers, and they don’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. The team already lost Chris Godwin for the season and Fournette is now down for the rest of the regular season.

When it rains, it pours, and it’s raining all over the Bucs roster. It’s been a brutal 72 hours for the team.

In order to help the roster’s RB depth, the team has reportedly signed Le’Veon Bell. I guess Bell’s dream of boxing Jake Paul will have to wait for at least a few weeks.

Now, should fans be panicking? Probably not. As long as Tom Brady is under center, you will always have a chance. Is the roster starting to look thin? Yes, but never bet against Brady. That’s one lesson we’ve all learned over the years.