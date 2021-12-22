Rick Stroud Says Urban Meyer’s Attorney Sent Him A ‘Threatening Letter’ Before Publishing The Josh Lambo Story

Urban Meyer’s attorney reportedly tried to kill the story about him allegedly kicking a former player.

Meyer was fired last week by the Jacksonville Jaguars, and his termination was announced several hours after Rick Stroud published a piece about how the former OSU coach allegedly kicked former kicker Josh Lambo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Trevor Lawrence Breaks His Silence On Urban Meyer’s Firing With Blunt Comments https://t.co/fjNM0hg9hU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 22, 2021

During an interview with Rich Eisen, he revealed that he received a “threatening letter” from Meyer’s lawyer about the story before it went live.

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo says he was kicked by Urban Meyer during warmups https://t.co/a5zHn5h7S8 — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) December 15, 2021

“All I can say is when I did the story, they were in crisis mode in Jacksonville. I had a lot of conversations with them. They begged me to hold the story till 4 o’clock. I got a statement from their legal counsel first. I got a threatening letter from his [Urban Meyer’s] attorney about publishing the story without certain information,” Stroud told Eisen during the interview, according to BroBible.

He also added, “The organization is totally dysfunctional. They turned it over to a guy who wasn’t capable of making the transition to the NFL and he in the end I think he got what he deserved.”

You can listen to the full interview below.

Is anyone surprised by this allegation? Is anyone surprised at all that Meyer’s attorney allegedly sent a “threatening letter” to Stroud?

I’m damn sure not. If there’s one thing that will never surprise me, it’s Urban Meyer doing whatever he thinks is necessary to protect his career.

His reputation going all the way back to his Florida days has been that he’s ruthless. The Jeremy Fowler video from his time with the Gators is an all-time classic.

So the Urban Meyer image rehab tour has already started. What we saw in Jacksonville is who he’s always been, he was just called out for it for the first time. This is him going after Jeremy Fowler for accurately quoting one of his player at Florida.https://t.co/vAXJUv5dcR — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 18, 2021

He allegedly told his assistants they were terrible in Jacksonville. You couldn’t make this up if you tried.

Urban Meyer’s fall from grace is among the most humiliating in the history of sports, and with every new piece of information, it only gets worse. How the hell did Urban screw up his time in Jacksonville so badly? pic.twitter.com/ASzvOp3Ywh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 20, 2021

With every bit of new information that comes out about Meyer, all I can think about is how awesome the eventual “30 for 30” will be. What an absolutely stunning fall from grace!