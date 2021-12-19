Urban Meyer Breaks His Silence After Getting Fired, Claims People Are Getting Too ‘Fragile’

Urban Meyer had some wild thoughts about getting fired.

The former Jaguars coach was fired by the franchise this past Thursday, and his fall from grace is among the worst in sports history.

Jacksonville Jaguars Announce Shocking News About Urban Meyer https://t.co/AcGHoX14I6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) December 17, 2021

The three-time national champion broke his silence on the situation during a chat with Ian Rapoport, and one of his main takeaways is that society is too “fragile.”

Urban Meyer’s time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been an unmitigated disaster. If he had any decency or pride left, he’d quit. pic.twitter.com/yrW38eMl4b — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 13, 2021

Meyer told Rapoport the following in part:

I think college has changed quite a bit, too. Just society has changed. You think how hard you pushed. … I believe there is greatness in everybody and it’s the coach’s job to find that greatness however you do that. Positive encouragement. Pushing them to be greater, making them work harder, identifying flaws and trying to fix [them]. I think everything is so fragile right now. And that includes coaching staffs. When I got into coaching, coaches weren’t making this kind of money and they didn’t have agents. Everything is so fragile where it used to be team, team, team. I remember talking about it in a staff meeting three days ago. I got into this profession because I had the greatest high school coach and it was all about team. All about the huddle.

You have to give credit to Urban Meyer for at least being consistent. The guy refuses to believe he’s the bad guy.

#Jaguars coach Urban Meyer tells me, “I can’t take losing. I try to accept it, it just eats away at my soul. And I believe our players deserve better.” Much more from Meyer, his thoughts on his firing, his love for Jacksonville here: https://t.co/DNrxliZCip — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 19, 2021

It’s not his problem his career went done in flames! Society has just changed too much. Everyone is just so damn fragile!

If only the Jaguars were tougher, they’d be undefeated and Urban Meyer would be the coach of the year. See, he just wanted to help people, but society is simply different from when he was winning at the college level.

People just can’t handle his genius coaching and awesome personality!

So the Urban Meyer image rehab tour has already started. What we saw in Jacksonville is who he’s always been, he was just called out for it for the first time. This is him going after Jeremy Fowler for accurately quoting one of his player at Florida.https://t.co/vAXJUv5dcR — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 18, 2021

Never change, Urban! Never change!